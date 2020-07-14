In Audi, Cars, International News / By Matthew H Tong / 14 July 2020 3:05 pm / 0 comments

Audi UK has released the new e-tron and e-tron Sportback Black Edition, along with a range of new trim levels such as Technik, S line, Launch Edition and range-topping Vorsprung trims. All models sit on 20-inch wheels at the very least, and get adaptive air suspension, LED lighting, Audi Virtual cockpit and MIB 3 MMI Touch infotainment system with voice recognition as standard.

The Black Edition model, on the other hand, is based on the e-tron S line but gets privacy glass, matrix LED headlights and full LED tail lights as standard. Lowered air suspension with sports tuning and 21-inch Audi Sport wheels are standard, though the latter gets an anthracite black finish. This black treatment also extends to the Singleframe grille, front and rear bumper inserts, window trims, roof rails and door mirror surrounds.

Vorsprung models get larger 22-inch Audi Sport wheels with matte titanium finish, orange brake calipers, and optional virtual door mirrors. It’s also recipient of the most advanced digital matrix LED lights, which uses a processor to continuously adjust a million micromirrors for the best beam pattern in any given driving situation.

Other options include electrically adjustable, heated steering wheel and diamond-stitched super sport seats, 19-speaker Bang & Olufsen audio system, powered soft-closing doors, and heads-up display.

New e-tron customers in the UK will get one RFID payment card to access a vast network of charging stations operated by 18 suppliers across the UK and Europe. Those who buy the e-tron before December 31, 2020 will receive a free 12-month subscription to the e-tron Charging Service and an account credit equivalent to 1,000 miles-worth of electricity at no extra cost.