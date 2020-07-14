In Local News / By Danny Tan / 14 July 2020 1:07 pm / 0 comments

Car guys choose engine oils based on specs, but how many motorists in the real world know exactly what those number-letter combos mean? “Power” and “Protect” as benefits should be more universal, and this is the approach Shell is taking with its new Helix engine oils.

The new Shell Helix Power and Shell Helix Protect are fully-synthetic engine oils that focus more on the benefits to users and less on technical specifications, helping motorists choose the right product based on one’s driving style and needs.

According to Shell, “Power” features special performance-focused additives that maximise engine power and deliver faster acceleration for smoother drives on highways, hilly terrain and open roads. The 0W30 oil retails for RM280 for a four-litre pack.

The engine protection-focused additives in “Protect” help cleanse engine components for longer engine life in cars that operate under stressful stop-start driving conditions. The RRP for this 0W40 oil is RM240 for a 4L pack.

Compatible with all 0W, 5W or 10W spec oils, both are suitable for most types of cars on Malaysian roads today. The new products feature PurePlus Technology, an “ultra-pure base oil” made from natural gas.

According to Shell, engine oils are traditionally “low involvement” products, and while Malaysians are known for their love for cars, the majority are put off by technical terms and tend to leave vehicle maintenance to their workshops or service centres.

“With the new Shell Helix Power and Shell Helix Protect, we aim to return the important engine oil decision making to the car owners. Simply choose one that suits your driving style or needs,” said Nyon Kam Yew, Shell Lubricants GM for Malaysia and Singapore.

In conjunction with the launch of Shell Helix Power and Shell Helix Protect, Shell Malaysia is running a promotion where every customer will get a free replica Scuderia Ferrari race car with the purchase of a 4L pack from any participating workshop. This is valid from now till stocks last.

The company also marked the launch of the new engine oils by distributing complimentary packs and care kits to Grab drivers as part of its #BecauseWeCare initiative.