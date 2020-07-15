In Cars, International News, Lotus / By Gerard Lye / 15 July 2020 12:42 pm / 0 comments

For Lotus owners who want an enhanced track day experience, the Hethel-based carmaker has launched the new Digital Instrument Pack, which is a digital dashboard upgrade available for selected Elise and V6 Exige models built from 2008 onwards.

The plug and play system includes a six-inch TFT screen and a GPS module, allowing drivers to measure, display and record driving data when out on the track. The unit, which is detachable if you need to download the data to a computer, also has a camera input to capture footage from a portable action camera.

That’s not all, as the system’s software is pre-loaded with details of 4,127 race tracks and automatically recognises when drivers are near a circuit. This allows drives to download the start/finish line coordinates so they can calculate lap times and analyse their performance in real time.

“We know our customers appreciate the motorsport heritage of Lotus cars and love to use their own vehicles on track days. Integrating a Digital Instrument Pack into an Elise or Exige is only going to enhance that experience,” said Chris Hinks, aftersales director at Lotus.

If you’re interested, the package will set you back 1,470 British pounds (RM7,885) in the United Kingdom, but it will also be available in international markets (pricing varies) where the two cars are sold, with a two-year warranty.