In Bike Parts and Accessories, Bikes / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 16 July 2020 4:15 pm / 2 comments

Synonymous with motorcycle luggage in Malaysia is the name Givi and the latest product in its range is the Givi Antartica B42N Monolock top case. Priced at RM420 that excludes the necessary mounting hardware and brackets which varies by motorcycle type, the Antartica top box is a Malaysian made product with the design team led by Muhammad Ilhamy Abdul Latiff, assisted by Givi Italy.

Manufactured in the Givi facility in Bukit Beruntung, Selangor, where the research and design department is also located, the Antartica top case features prismatic reflectors on the corners to enhance visibility to other road users and thus rider safety. Givi intends to manufacture some 30,000 Antartica boxes in the first year of production for the Malaysian, regional and international markets.

Internal capacity of the Antartica top case is 42-litres, which is enough to accommodate two jet style helmets or one modular helmet and some miscellaneous riding gear. The top case also comes with Givi’s patented Micro 3 locking system that keeps the rider’s belongings secure but is designed for easy one-handed operation.

Made from high grade polypropylene (PP), the exact mixture of the polymer used in the Antartica is proprietary to Givi, along with the manufacturing technique. This gives the rider sturdy, strong and secure top case designed for long service life with Givi giving a two-year warranty against manufacturing defects with authorised Givi dealer deliveries scheduled to begin in August.

“We saw that the E43 became one of the most popular top cases among motorcyclists everywhere. They loved the large capacity and shape as it allowed them to carry almost anything in just one place,” said On Hai Swee, managing director of Givi Asia. “That is why the B42N Antartica has a 42-liter capacity and is boxy in shape, but of a revolutionary design and with enhanced visibility,” On added.