In Cars, Chrysler, Citroën, Fiat, International News / By Gerard Lye / 16 July 2020 12:58 pm / 0 comments

Last year in December, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) and the PSA Group announced that they would enter into a 50:50 merger deal to form one of the world’s largest automakers. Both companies have now announced that the company formed from that deal will be called Stellantis.

According to a joint press release, the name is rooted in the Latin verb “stello” meaning “to brighten with stars”. It adds that the name’s Latin origins “pay tribute to the rich history of its founding companies while the evocation of astronomy captures the true spirit of optimism, energy and renewal driving this industry-changing merger.”

However, the name will be used exclusively as a corporate brand name, with the next step being the unveiling of a logo to go along with it. The names and logos of the merged group’s various brands, of which there are 14 of them, will remain unchanged.

Both companies are expecting the completion of the merger project to happen in the first quarter of 2021, subject to customary closing conditions, including approval by shareholders as well as antitrust and other regulatory requirements.