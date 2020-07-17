In Bentley, Cars, International News / By Matthew H Tong / 17 July 2020 11:12 am / 0 comments

Shortly after unveiling the Bentley Bentayga facelift, the folks at Crewe have decided to launch the Four Seat Comfort Specification, which is essentially business class on wheels. Bentley says one in every five Bentaygas sold (4,000 units) is a four-seater, so there’s clearly demand for it.

Compared to the pre-facelift Bentayga, the automaker says the seats in this refreshed model have been completely redesigned and have a more sculptured shape, particularly around the shoulder area. This provides higher levels of comfort, and the revisions done to the leather-trimmed backboard (the panel separating the cabin from the boot) allow the rear bench to recline up to 40 degrees (it was 32 degrees before).

The fore and aft travel has also been increased by 35 mm, with Bentley claiming a 100 mm improvement in knee room in the reclined position. The seats themselves feature heating and ventilation as standard, up to six different massaging programmes, and a foldable comfort headrest. If you’re feeling fancy, you can also opt for the Mulliner Console Bottle Cooler that can house a 750 ml bottle. A pair of handcrafted Cumbria Crystal Flutes will be thrown in as well.

The Four Seat Comfort pack also adds a rear centre console, featuring an additional stowage compartment and two USB charging ports. The ski hatch is wrapped with diamond quilted leather, and a new five-inch Touch Screen Remote control tablet, which is similar to that of the Flying Spur, is standard. This enables access to seat functions, multimedia, mood lighting, and window blinds controls.

Apart from the flagship four-seat option, the Bentayga can be had as a five-seater or seven-seater as well. The former can now be had with rear-seat ventilation, previously available only on the four-seater. Two audio systems are available, but the one you should go for is the 20-speaker, 1,780-watt Naim for Bentley option.

For powertrain, the big Bentley is powered by a 4.0 litre twin-turbo V8 with 550 PS and 770 Nm of torque, good enough for a 0-100 km/h sprint of 4.5 seconds and a top speed of 290 km/h. A smooth eight-speed automatic gearbox is standard. A 3.0 litre Hybrid model will join the line-up soon, while the range-topping Bentayga Speed will be powered by the marque’s mighty 6.0 litre W12 TSI lump.

GALLERY: 2021 Bentley Bentayga facelift