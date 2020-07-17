In Ariel, Cars, International News / By Gerard Lye / 17 July 2020 4:17 pm / 0 comments

Ariel Motor Company has unveiled the new Nomad R, which is a limited-edition version of its barebones, speedy off-roader that will be sold in extremely small quantities – just five units will be made. Each one will cost 64,500 British pounds (RM345,356) and be built to order by one technician to make things extra special.

The main selling point here is the engine, which is a K20Z3 unit taken from the Honda Civic Si. Unlike the K24 2.4 litre four-cylinder used in the standard Nomad that only has 235 hp and 300 Nm of torque, the K20Z3 2.0 litre makes 335 hp and 330 Nm in the Nomad R. It even has more power than the supercharged version of the K24 offered for the Nomad, which is rated at 290 hp, but is 10 Nm down on torque.

Key to this added grunt is the Eaton supercharger that runs at 11 psi, along with a fabricated aluminium air to water charge cooler to optimise intake temperatures. Along with a revised Sadev six-speed, close-ratio sequential gearbox and limited-slip differential taken from the Atom V8 and Atom 3.5R, the rear-drive Nomad R takes 2.9 seconds to get from 0-96 km/h (0-60 mph) and will hit 195 km/h.

Suspension changes include specifically developed Bilstein MDS 2 way adjustable monotube dampers to go along with the long travel geometry, while Eibach springs, lightweight 18-inch alloys, Yokohama A052 tyres, and Alcon brakes (four-piston calipers and two-piece ventilated discs all around) complete the package.

What little bodywork you see is comprised of a mix between composite and rotationally moulded parts, with high vulnerability areas designed to withstand abuse. Model-specific graphics and seats lifted from the Atom 4 with full harness seat belts are other items that come with the Nomad R, and customers will also have plenty of options to choose from when making their purchase.