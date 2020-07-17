In International News, Jaguar, Land Rover / By Mick Chan / 17 July 2020 3:54 pm / 0 comments

The inline six-cylinder Ingenium engine arrived in 2019 with the Range Rover Sport HST

Jaguar Land Rover has arrived at a production milestone for its Ingenium range of engines, with more than 1.5 million units produced from its engine manufacturing facility in Wolverhampton in the West Midlands of England.

The first Ingenium engine that rolled off the production line in 2015 was a four-cylinder diesel unit, the sole engine configuration until it was joined by a four-cylinder petrol version in 2016. A mild-hybrid inline-six engine arrived in 2019 with the debut of the Range Rover Sport HST, in which the Ingenium engine delivered 400 PS and 550 Nm of torque.

In addition to the internal combustion and hybrid powertrains, the Wolverhampton facility has also been assembling electric drive units for the Jaguar I-Pace, which made its debut in 2018. Further to that, the engine production plant is being adapted to facilitate further electrification and propulsion methods as well.

Jaguar Land Rover will continue to develop Ingenium technology, continue to advance the electrification of its model line-up and establish a concept hydrogen fuel-cell powertrain solution, the automaker said. A ‘growing electrification ecosystem’ has been established by the company in Hams Hall, Birmingham where a newly-established battery assembly centre produces battery packs for pure EVs and plug-in hybrids.

The automaker group has two design and engineering locations, three vehicle manufacturing plants and two powertrain assembly facilities in the United Kingdom, while its overseas operations include vehicle factories in China, Brazil, India, Austria and Slovakia. According to Autocar, Jaguar Land Rover produced more than 557,000 vehicles last year.