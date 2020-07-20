In BMW, Cars, Local News / By Danny Tan / 20 July 2020 4:33 pm / 0 comments

BMW Malaysia has introduced a web-based augmented reality (AR) experience for the recently-launched BMW X5 xDrive45e M Sport, a car that it calls “The Boss”.

“Digitalisation is at the strategic core of the BMW Group and now in the new normal, we have been consistently innovating to provide the best form of joy to our customers nationwide. The Boss embodies a modern luxury that is both electrifying and progressive in nature. Therefore, we chose to bring it to life in full AR for our customers to enjoy. This experience exemplifies its innovative character perfectly,” said Harald Hoelzl, MD of BMW Group Malaysia.

The web-based AR experience allows users to see, hear, and experience the G05 X5 without the use of a specific mobile app. Users only need to visit a dedicated link that is accessible on any smartphone.

Once in, there will be a “virtually realistic” 3D model of the X5 xDrive45e M Sport that users can tap to place in any location seen via their camera. Users can also pinch the SUV to resize and slide it in any direction for a 360-degree view. Tapping on hotspots will call out info. One can also swipe to view the X5 in all available colours – Phytonic Blue, Black Sapphire, Mineral White and Artic Grey.

Priced at RM440,745 on-the-road without insurance and sales tax, the X5 xDrive45e M Sport is a plug-in hybrid that replaces the non-PHEV xDrive40i in Malaysia. Today’s 45e no longer uses the four-cylinder turbo engine found in the previous-generation F15 X5 xDrive40e PHEV, but a 3.0 litre straight-six with 286 PS and 450 Nm from 1,500 to 3,500 rpm.

The B58 is teamed up with a 113 PS/265 Nm electric motor that brings total system output to 394 PS and 600 Nm. With an 81 PS/150 Nm advantage over its predecessor, the X5 45e does 0-100 km/h in just 5.6 seconds (over a second quicker) and will hit 235 km/h max. With a bigger 24 kWh lithium-ion battery, pure electric range is a claimed 77 km, up from 30 km.

For more on the latest X5, check out our launch report and first look video.

GALLERY: G05 BMW X5 xDrive45e in Malaysia