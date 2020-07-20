In Cars, International News, Porsche, Technology / By Matthew H Tong / 20 July 2020 12:01 pm / 1 comment

Scientists from the Centre of Automotive Management (CAM) have officially declared the Porsche Taycan as the most important innovation driver in the global automotive market. The high-performance electric car features 27 new developments, 13 of which are world firsts.

Innovations such as the 800-volt architecture, two-speed transmission on the rear axle, high recuperative power of up to 265 kW and best drag coefficient value in the segment are just some of the recognition given by the independent scientific institute.

CAM director Professor Stefan Bratzel and his team have been analysing innovations in the global automotive field since 2005. It also teamed up with PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) for the annual AutomotiveINNOVATIONS awards show, which recognises the most outstanding innovations in the auto industry. Approximately 250 production vehicles were evaluated for 2019/20.

Porsche CEO Oliver Blume said: “We are delighted that our first all-electric sports car has so quickly achieved a place on the top step of the podium in the AutomotiveINNOVATIONS awards. This is a fantastic confirmation of the innovative strength of our company and the pioneering spirit that can be found at Porsche.”

“We have developed a new car with a new team and have built a completely new carbon-neutral factory. Technical innovations such as our 800-volt architecture, recognised here by the award, permit short charging times. The two-speed transmission on the rear axle guarantees a unique driving experience. Both order book and customer feedback are very positive,” he added.

Since its debut in September 2019, the Taycan has won around 40 international awards, including the 2020 World Car of the Year (both World Performance Car and World Luxury Car), the China Green Car of the Year, German Car of the Year, and the Game Changer of the Year award by BBC TopGear Magazine.