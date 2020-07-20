In Cars, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, International News, Renault / By Gerard Lye / 20 July 2020 10:09 am / 2 comments

Renault is expanding its Pro+ line of commercial vehicles with the introduction of the new Zoe Van, which joins the existing Kangoo ZE and Master ZE. Based on a regular Zoe but with some light modifications, the light commercial vehicle is offered in two trim levels, namely Business and Business+.

To create the Zoe Van, Renault removed the rear seats and installed a completely flat load floor as well as a mesh bulkhead to ensure cargo doesn’t shoot forward into the front cabin. The rear doors can still be opened as usual to provide some versatility, with the solid lower section of the bulkhead ensuring items do not fall out when the doors are opened.

With 1,205 mm of length in the load bay and a maximum load with of 1,110 mm, there is one cubic metre of total load volume available, along with a maximum payload of 387 kg. Other items include protective rubber flooring, four anchorage points and a Thatcham-approved Category 1 alarm.

For motivation, the Zoe Van uses the same powertrain as the passenger car, with a 109 PS (107 hp or 80 kW) electric motor driving the front wheels. Performance-wise, it takes 11.4 seconds to get from zero to 100 km/h, while a sprint to 50 km/h takes just 3.9 seconds.

The electric motor draws power from a 52-kWh battery that provides up to 394 km of range on a single charge, which can be recharged via AC or DC charging when depleted. The former takes nine hours and 25 minutes with a seven kW wallbox, or three hours with a 22 kW charger, while it only takes 70 minutes to get from a zero to 80% state of charge using an optional 50 kW rapid charger.

In terms of equipment, the base Business include a 10-inch TFT instrument cluster, seven-inch Easy Link infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support, manual air-conditioning, keyless entry, automatic LED headlamps and wipers, 15-inch steel wheels, ZE Voice (low speed pedestrian warning, cruise control and two airbags.

Moving up to the Business+ trim, the van gains satellite navigation, an optional 9.3-inch touchscreen, wireless smartphone charging, rear parking sensors and camera, automatic climate control, 16-inch alloys, automatic high beam, lane keeping assist and lane departure warning.

There’s also a range of options, including metallic paint finishes, a Winter Pack (heated seats and steering wheel) and a Technology Pack for the lesser variant. In the United Kingdom, pricing starts at 25,180 pound sterling (RM134,593) for the Business without DC charging support, and goes all the way up to 27,220 pound sterling (RM145,460) if buyers prefer the Business+ with DC charging support.