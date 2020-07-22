In Bikes, International Bike News, KTM / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 22 July 2020 12:43 pm / 0 comments

Known for its hardcore off road and hooligan motorcycles, Austrian motorcycle maker KTM now has the ever harder core 2021 KTM 450 Rally Replica. Limited to a production run of only 85 units worldwide, this heavy duty two-wheeled off roader is priced at 25,900 euros (RM127,125).

In case you think spending RM127,000 is a bit salty for a off road machine, the 450 Rally Replica was built from modifications and component selections made by Red Bull KTM Factory Racing riders Matthias Walker and Sam Sunderland, as well as 2019 Dakar Rally champion Toby Price.

Using the KTM 450 single-cylinder engine as a basis, the 450 Rally Replica is installed in a frame drawn from KTM’s competition chassis. Upgrades over the run of the mill 450 include WP XACT Pro front suspension and the tall windshield favoured by multi-stage enduro race riders.

Other enhancements include an all-new gearbox and revised shift mechanicals with input from gear specialists Pankl, who worked closely with KTM’s racing department. Aside from increased reliability, important for racing machines, the gear ratios in the 450 Rally Replica’s gearbox mimic the ones used in KTM’s Dakar Rally race bikes.

Fuel capacity for the 450 Rally Replica is enhanced with the addition of a secondary fuel tank which does double duty as the bike’s sub-frame. Combined with the 17-litre main fuel tank, the 450 Rally Replica carries 33-litres of fuel onboard, more than enough to get the rider lost and in trouble.