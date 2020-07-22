In Bikes, International Bike News, Royal Enfield / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 22 July 2020 4:04 pm / 0 comments

Recognising the motorcycles it produces form a good basis for custom modifications because of its design simplicity, Royal Enfield has begun sanctioning builds based on its catalogue. First out of the gate of custom motorcycles given the official blessing is Major Roach, based on the Royal Enfield Himalayan adventure-tourer.

What makes the Roach special is it was born of the efforts of Royal Enfield’s own staff from is technical centre in the UK. Drawing inspiration from post apocalyptic, dystopian movies and games such as Mad Max, Grand Theft Auto and Fortnite, the Roach was built from spares in the Royal Enfield store and studio.

The biggest eye catching mod is the lengthened single-sided swingarm, making the roach look like a hill climber. Up front, the single round headlight of the Himalayan is replaced with a insectoid four-element LED projector unit.

If you’re thinking the mods done to Major Roach are purely cosmetic, take a closer look. A Garrett GT125 turbocharger has been installed to give a kick in the pants to the 411 cc power plant of the original Himalayan.

Other changes include the use of a Rental Fatbar, motocross fork with extended travel, parachute cord and straps to hold down the tank and seat. A boost meter is added to the instrument panel, along with Continental TKC80 tyres, K&N air filter as well as an upgraded fuel pump.



