Mohan K Ramanujam / 23 July 2020 1:59 pm

In conjunction with the Bangkok International Motor Show in Thailand, Yamaha has launched the 2020 Yamaha MT-15 limited edition. Pricing for this limited edition model is 98,500 baht (RM13,230), which is identical to the current model MT-15 recently launched in Thailand.

Despite calling it a limited edition model, Yamaha has not revealed how many units of this particular MT-15 will be produced. The only differentiation is in the colour scheme, which is a teal green, complemented with flourescent yellow wheels and gold anodised forks.

Mechanically identical to the current MT-15, the limited edition MT-15 comes with a single-cylinder, liquid-cooled SOHC mill fed by EFI, displacing 155 cc and has variable valve actuation (VVA). Power goes through a six-speed gearbox with assist and slipper clutch and chain final drive with Yamaha claiming the MT-15 puts out 19 hp at 10,000 rpm and 14.7 Nm of torque at 8,500 rpm.

In front, a pair of non-adjustable upside-down forks props up the MT-15 while the rear has a preload-adjustable monoshock. Braking is done with single hydraulic discs on the front and rear 17-inch wheels, shod in 110/70 and 140/70 rubber.

Fuel is carried in a 10.4-litre tank and weight is said to be 133 kg, with seat height set at 810 mm off the ground. While the Malaysia market does not receive the Yamaha MT-15, in Indonesia it retails at 36.93 million rupiah (RM10,765) while the Yamaha R15 sports bike with full fairing goes for 36.08 million rupiah (RM10,517).