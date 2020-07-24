In Cars, International News, MINI / By Gerard Lye / 24 July 2020 11:24 am / 0 comments

Manhart has gotten its hands on the latest MINI John Cooper Works GP, and after fiddling with the hot hatch for a little bit, has created the GP3 F350. As you’d expect, there are plenty of big changes made to the limited-edition model, with plenty of additional options to be specified.

Under the bonnet, the B48 2.0 litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine gets a new Airtec intercooler and a remapped ECU or MHtronik Powerbox. The end result is 350 hp and 530 Nm, which represents a substantial improvement of 44 hp and 80 Nm from stock.

Other changes include a replacement pipe for the gasoline particulate filter and a Remus cat-back exhaust system, the latter with four-stage flap control to give the car a “more robust motorsport sound than the standard system.”

For the suspension, Manhart fitted a set of lowering springs by AST Suspension to lower the body by 20 mm at the front and 15 mm at the rear, with a coilover setup also available in the future. At all four corners, the GP3 F350 rides on 19-inch Manhart Concave One wheels wrapped with 235/35 profile tyres.

Visual enhancements made to the car include upgraded fender flares and a large rear wing, with the entire body being wrapped in matte black film. For some contrast, the dark exterior sports heritage decorative stripes and accents in gold.

Inside, the visible strut bar carries black Manhart lettering on it, and the company will even offer a digital multifunction gauge from P3Cars as well as various interior and exterior parts from Cravenspeed.

The tinkering doesn’t stop there, as future options that will be made available include a carbon-fibre intake from ARMAspeed, a stainless steel exhaust system with valve control, two downpipe options (with or without a catalytic converter) and tailpipes measuring 100 mm with carbon or ceramic coating.