28 July 2020

Hispano Suiza, a Spanish automotive company founded in 1904, has just sold its first Carmen Boulogne electric hyper GT to renowned American businessman and car aficionado, Michael Fux. The Barcelona-based automaker moved away from making luxury cars in the 1940s and repositioned itself as an aerospace firm after the second world war, but has now returned to the arena with a unique offering.

The Carmen Boulogne – a nod to the company’s similarly named race cars of old – is a special edition model (launched earlier in March) that’s limited to five units, and it gets a twin-motor rear-wheel drive setup that produce a total of 1,114 PS and 1,600 Nm of torque. Apparently, it will do the century sprint in under two seconds, and top speed is said to be in excess of 290 km/h.

An 80 kWh T-shaped battery wedged within the carbon-fibre monocoque chassis provides enough juice for a 400-km trip, while a 50% charge can be achieved with a fast-charger. The Carmen Boulogne tips the scales at 1,630 kg thanks to a carbon-fibre roof and a lighter suspension system.

For Fux, who by the way has a personal collection of over 160 cars, his car was given a vibrant metallic purple finish that’s complemented with copper accents on the front grille, side mirror caps, window trim and alloy wheels.

Believe it or not, this is Fux’s first all electric car, and what drew him to the Carmen was its design and technology. Inside, Fux chose white leather seats with purple piping, whereas the carbon-fibre steering wheel is finished in purple and copper accents.

“I visited the Hispano Suiza facility in February and loved what I saw. I am a detail-orientated guy and I love colours that lift you up and give you a feeling of elation. When you see it, the Carmen Boulogne is undoubtedly a ‘wow’ car. It is retro and romantic, and you can’t avoid looking at it,” Fux said.

“I was impressed with the dedication of the Suqué Mateu family and their passion for the Hispano Suiza brand and its legacy. They are creating wonderful things, and you really become part of the customisation process when you work with them.” Want one? Prices start from RM7.8 million before taxes.