In Cars, International News, Lexus / By Gerard Lye / 29 July 2020 3:31 pm / 1 comment

Lexus’ distributor in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Al-Futtaim Lexus, has teamed up with professional drifter Ahmad Daham to build a new Lexus RC F drift car that will compete in various championships around the world.

The car you see here – called the RC F Carbon Kevlar – is a further development of the Jordan-based drifter’s previous RC F competition vehicle, which made its debut at last year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed. Built following two key themes – more power and less weight – it weighs just 1,250 kg with 1,200 hp and 1,464 Nm of torque on tap.

The former is 500 kg less than a standard RC F, thanks to a stripped platform and body panels that are primarily made of lightweight carbon-kevlar, including the complete Rocket Bunny aero kit. Meanwhile, power comes from a 2JZ 3.0 litre straight-six engine from an A80 Toyota Supra, which features a single Garrett GTX3584 turbocharger.

Other aspects of the powertrain include a GSC Power Division valvetrain, a triple-pump fuel system from Radium Engineering, a Titan Motorsport dry sump and a Nitrous Express 200 hp kit to help spool up the turbo and cool the intake charge. The engine is mated to a four-speed Samsonas sequential gearbox with a twin-plate Competition Clutch, with drive going to the rear wheels.

The drift-spec car also gets a Winters rear differential that allows for quick trackside ratio changes, while the suspension features three-way BC Racing coilovers for both rebound and compression adjustments. Behind the staggered 18-inch front and 19-inch rear RAYS 57CR wheels (with Toyo Proxes R888R tyres) are Wilwood racing brakes.

Inside, Jordan-based Daham will sit on carbon-kevlar Sparco seats with Schroth six-point seatbelts, with other items being a Sparco steering wheel, a part-flocked carbon-fibre dashboard and Tilton adjustable pedals.

“I am honoured to be partnering with a brand like Lexus. I am really thankful for the support the team have given me as I built the new RC F Carbon Kevlar for the upcoming season. This car is so much fun to drive and I cannot wait to push it to its limit,” said Daham.

Building a car like this took so much effort not only from me, but from the team and partners to help me achieve my goals with this machine. I would like to thank every single partner for their continuous support and work done to complete this project,” he added.