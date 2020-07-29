Lexus’ distributor in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Al-Futtaim Lexus, has teamed up with professional drifter Ahmad Daham to build a new Lexus RC F drift car that will compete in various championships around the world.
The car you see here – called the RC F Carbon Kevlar – is a further development of the Jordan-based drifter’s previous RC F competition vehicle, which made its debut at last year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed. Built following two key themes – more power and less weight – it weighs just 1,250 kg with 1,200 hp and 1,464 Nm of torque on tap.
The former is 500 kg less than a standard RC F, thanks to a stripped platform and body panels that are primarily made of lightweight carbon-kevlar, including the complete Rocket Bunny aero kit. Meanwhile, power comes from a 2JZ 3.0 litre straight-six engine from an A80 Toyota Supra, which features a single Garrett GTX3584 turbocharger.
Other aspects of the powertrain include a GSC Power Division valvetrain, a triple-pump fuel system from Radium Engineering, a Titan Motorsport dry sump and a Nitrous Express 200 hp kit to help spool up the turbo and cool the intake charge. The engine is mated to a four-speed Samsonas sequential gearbox with a twin-plate Competition Clutch, with drive going to the rear wheels.
The drift-spec car also gets a Winters rear differential that allows for quick trackside ratio changes, while the suspension features three-way BC Racing coilovers for both rebound and compression adjustments. Behind the staggered 18-inch front and 19-inch rear RAYS 57CR wheels (with Toyo Proxes R888R tyres) are Wilwood racing brakes.
Inside, Jordan-based Daham will sit on carbon-kevlar Sparco seats with Schroth six-point seatbelts, with other items being a Sparco steering wheel, a part-flocked carbon-fibre dashboard and Tilton adjustable pedals.
“I am honoured to be partnering with a brand like Lexus. I am really thankful for the support the team have given me as I built the new RC F Carbon Kevlar for the upcoming season. This car is so much fun to drive and I cannot wait to push it to its limit,” said Daham.
Building a car like this took so much effort not only from me, but from the team and partners to help me achieve my goals with this machine. I would like to thank every single partner for their continuous support and work done to complete this project,” he added.
Comments
Drift like butterfly, whoop like 2JZ….
Must be very syok driving this drift car.