In Cars, International News, Mercedes-Benz / By Matthew H Tong / 30 July 2020 10:21 am / 1 comment

Mercedes-AMG has launched the updated 2021 GT Coupé and Roadster, featuring more power, equipment and options. For model year 2021, the base model GT gets 530 PS as standard, which is 54 PS more than before. This update also sees the discontinuation of the GT S Coupé and Roadster.

Standard equipment for the GT includes AMG Ride Control suspension with adaptive damping, electronic locking differential on the rear axle, AMG high-performance composite braking system with red calipers, lithium-ion starter battery, and “Race” drive mode.

There’s also the optional AMG Dynamic Plus package, active rear axle steering, and Night Edition. The Night Edition pack comes with black brake calipers, dark chrome AMG radiator grille, tinted LED headlights, and mixed-size matte black Y-spoke wheels (19-inch up front, 20-inch at the back).

Extras include carbon-fibre roof with dark-tint accents on the Coupé, while the Roadster gets a black soft top. New exterior colours include obsidian black metallic, selenite grey metallic or designo graphite grey magno.

For the cabin, the Night Edition comes with AMG Performance seats wrapped in Nappa leather with diamond quilting, AMG interior night package, AMG steering wheel wrapped in Dinamica microfibre, black shift paddles, and gloss black trimmings. These can be swapped out for carbon-fibre elements as well.

In Europe, the refreshed GT carries a starting price of 119,079.80 euros (RM595k) for the Coupé and 130,679.80 euros (RM653k) for the Roadster. The cars will hit showroom floors in November 2020.