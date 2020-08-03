In Bugatti, Cars, International News / By Gerard Lye / 3 August 2020 12:58 pm / 1 comment

Cristiano Ronaldo has rewarded himself with a brand-new Bugatti Centodieci to celebrate Juventus’ ninth successive Italian Serie A title, which he had a huge part in securing thanks to his 31 goals in the league, as reported by Corriere della Sera.

The Centodieci (Italian for “110”) was first unveiled in August last year as a homage to the EB110 and to celebrate the carmaker’s 110th birthday. Based on the Chiron but with significant styling revisions to celebrate the model from the 90s, only 10 units will be built, with each priced at around 8.5 million euros (RM42 million).

Like the Chiron, the Centodieci is powered by an 8.0 litre quad-turbo W16 engine that makes 1,600 PS (1,578 hp). This enables it to get from zero to 100 km/h in 2.4 seconds, zero to 200 km/h in 6.1 seconds and zero to 300 km/h in 13.1 seconds, with a top speed of 380 km/h.

Of course, the sum shouldn’t be a big deal for Ronaldo, given Juventus paid 100 million euros (RM498 million) to sign him to a four-year contract. However, the football GOAT won’t receive his new ride so soon, as deliveries will only begin next year.

Ronaldo is a regular customer for Bugatti, as his other purchases include a Chiron, Veyron and La Voiture Noire – the last of which is even more expensive at 11 million euros (RM55 million) and more exclusive, as it is a one-off model.

Besides Bugatti cars, he also owns a Ferrari F430, a Rolls-Royce Phantom, a Lamborghini Aventador, a Maserati GranCabrio, a Bentley Continental GTC and a McLaren Senna. For his 35th birthday in February, his significant other, Georgina Rodriguez, surprised him with a Brabus G V12 900 that is limited to just 10 units.

