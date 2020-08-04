Here’s good news for the e-wallet junkies out there, if you own a Proton. The carmaker has announced that it’s now accepting e-wallets at selected service centres. And it’s not an exclusive partnership either – the whole field of Touch n Go eWallet, GrabPay, Boost and even FavePay is accepted. The latter is a great way to double or even triple-dip if you know what it’s about.
So, even if you left your wallet with your cash and cards at home, payment is now possible with the phone. With vehicle servicing, booking fee and downpayment, insurance renewal, parts/accessories and merchandise purchase included, the sums can be rather large – which means faster step up to the next level and/or more cashback/coins in your e-wallet.
Now, this can either be a completely useless piece of info for some and almost heaven-sent for others – it depends on whether you’re into e-wallets or not, and if you are, how deep you’ve been sucked into the game. Hey, it’s quite addictive!
Comments
P1 on the cutting edge of tech deployment with the more ewallet payment. Now to inc Alipay & Wechatpay & many others.
Yes, you are right john. With Geely’s GC resources and knowledge, Proton now innovates and bring us convenience with their cutting edge of tech deployment. So don’t ever forget to thank Geely, it is Geely who designed the Proton of today
“With Geely’s GC resources and knowledge” you keep saying that but what exactly did they provide to Proton. They certainly aren’t the EWallet providers so there in no knowledge nor resources gained from Geely so I don’t know exactly what are you talking about bringing Geely into the discussion.
@Editor. The troll is babbling nonsense again, simple as that.
Copy paste: “You folks say Proton won’t turnaround in a year, but was proven you wrong.
You folks say Proton won’t sell 100k a year, but last year proven you wrong.
You folks say Proton won’t make profit, but last year proven you wrong.
Time will prove you wrong again and again.”
Haha sure boh. Pls upgrade your ‘flagship’ Centre Of Excellence SC first lah. Those 2 cashier counters still using a friggin cash register and sharing ONE credit card terminal which isn’t paywave enabled either. How come Proton can come out with all this positive talk but in reality they are still so behind??