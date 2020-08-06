In Cars, International News, Toyota / By Jonathan Lee / 6 August 2020 4:11 pm / 1 comment

Facelifted just last year, the Toyota C-HR is being updated again for the Japanese market. The B-segment crossover retains the same revised look but gains a new version of the Toyota Safety Sense suite of driver assists, along with a rejigging of the variant lineup.

New safety features include nighttime pedestrian detection and daytime cyclist detection for autonomous emergency braking, as well as pedestrian and oncoming vehicle detection at junctions. Pedal misapplication control has also been improved and now halts the car even if no obstacles are detected.

Toyota has also fitted Emergency Steering Assist, which provides additional evasive steering assistance when the car senses a pedestrian stepping out onto the road, for the first time in Japan. Lane centring assist now augments the adaptive cruise control system, keeping the C-HR in the middle of its lane. Standard equipment includes traffic sign recognition and a reversing camera.

Stepping up to the petrol S-T GR Sport and G-T or hybrid S GR Sport and G models nets you heated seats, powered lumbar adjustment and Nanoe air ionisation. The S-T GR Sport, previously only available with a six-speed manual, can now also be had with a CVT.

Aside from the regular trim levels, Toyota is also introducing a new Mode-Nero Safety Plus variant for the G-T and G models. This special-edition model adds a black front spoiler, black 18-inch alloy wheels and a full-black interior colour scheme, as well as a unique Dark Blue Mica that joins four other monotone colours and three dual-tone options.

Otherwise, it’s the same car as before, soldiering on with the same two powertrain options. The first is an 8AR-FTS 1.2 litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine with 115 PS and 185 Nm of torque, while the Hybrid model continues to utilise a 94 hp/142 Nm 2ZR-FXE 1.8 litre Atkinson-cycle mill and a 72 hp/163 Nm electric motor, delivering a combined 122 hp and a WLTP-rated fuel efficiency figure of up to 25.8 km per litre.