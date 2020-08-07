In Cars, International News, Tesla Motors / By Gerard Lye / 7 August 2020 11:56 am / 0 comments

Car wraps are a popular form of modification for vehicle owners these days, and Tesla is looking to capitalise on it by launching its own car wrap service at its delivery centres. For now, the service is only offered in China, starting with Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Shenzhen and Suzhou, with other cities to follow suit in mid-August.

Referring to a post on the company’s official Weibo page, it asks, “Teslas are more common on the road, and it is getting easier to recognise the wrong car at the charging station. How do you make your Tesla different and stand out?”

The service comes in a rather timely manner, as Tesla has progressively reduced the number of colour options it offers for its vehicles in order to streamline production and facilitate repairs at its service centres.

As such, many owners have opted for wraps to personalise their rides, relying on third-party suppliers and installers to do so. Tesla’s new service provides a more first-party solution and should help contribute to the company’s revenue stream at the same time.

Tesla founder and CEO Elon Musk has previously stated that the customers of the Cybertruck will be able to wrap their purchase in any colour or pattern they desire, seeing how it is rather difficult to paint its Ultra-Hard 30X Cold-Rolled stainless-steel skin. With the car wrap service being offered for the S3XY range in China first, it might be a matter of time before other markets get it as well.