International Bike News, MotoGP / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 10 August 2020

In a very exciting third round of the 2020 MotoGP in Automotodromo in Brno, Czech Republic, South African Brad Binder gave Red Bull Factory Racing its first win. Binder was followed by Franco Morbidelli of Petronas Yamaha Sepang Racing Team in second with his first ever podium finish and Johann Zarco of Esponsorama Racing on a Ducati Demosedici GP19 in third.

This marks the first time before professional factory teams entered the ranks of MotoGP, or before that, in the 500 cc World Championship, that the top three podium places were taken by non-factory riders in privateer teams. The last time the Motorcycle World Championship was won by a privateer was in 1982, when Franco Uncini on a factory supplied Suzuki RG500 took top honours riding for Roberto Gallina.

The starting grid saw Zarco lining up alongside Fabio Quartararo and Morbidelli with Aleix Esparagaro of Aprilia Racing Team Gresini, Maverick Vinales of Monster Energy Yamaha and Pol Espargaro (Aleix’s brother) of Red Bull KTM Factory Racing in the second row. Eventual race winner Binder started the race from the third row, in seventh place.

Drama ensued on the tenth lap when Zarco, who had the inside racing line on turn 1, touched Pol’s KTM as Pol was coming in to setup for turn 2, causing him to run wide and low side. The MotoGP race stewards handed Marco a long lap penalty, meaning he had to ride the outside green lane on a designated corner, adding seconds to his lap time.

However, Zarco did not let this stop him as he took the penalty on turn 7, kicking up sand and dust as he exited the corner. This allowed him to pop out onto the racing line ahead of Quartararo who was struggling with tyre issues.

Some inspired riding with the rest of the pack nipping at his heels allowed Zarco to consolidate for third place while Morbidelli rode a safe, tactical race to second. But no one racing in Brno had an answer for Binder, who pulled away and clinched his, and Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s, first ever MotoGP win.

