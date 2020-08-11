In Cars, International News, Maserati / By Gerard Lye / 11 August 2020 9:59 am / 0 comments

Maserati has expanded its Trofeo range of cars with the introduction of the new Quattroporte and Ghibli Trofeo, which join the existing Levante Trofeo that arrived back in April 2018. The recipe used is the same across the board, with a Ferrari-built 3.8 litre twin-turbo V8 mated to a ZF eight-speed automatic transmission.

On the newcomers, the mill makes 580 PS (572 hp) at 6,750 rpm and 730 Nm of torque from 2,250 to 5,250 rpm. This is identical to the Levante Trofeo, although in certain markets, the SUV does serve up 598 PS (590 hp) in selected markets, ours included.

The Levante and Quattroporte are no strangers to said V8, as it previously appeared on their GTS versions in the past. However, this is the first time the Ghibli gets an eight-cylinder, as its previous offerings were only petrol and diesel V6s as well as a mild hybrid four-cylinder.

What’s different is the Ghibli and Quattroporte Trofeo cars direct drive to the rear wheels, with the former also benefitting from a rear limited-slip differential. Meanwhile, the Levante Trofeo gets Maserati’s Q4 all-wheel drive system, also with a rear LSD.

In terms of performance, the Trofeo version of the Ghibli gets from zero to 100 km/h in just 4.3 seconds, while the larger Quattroporte takes 4.5 seconds, with both capable of a top speed of 326 km/h. By comparison, the Levante Trofeo is even quicker in a century sprint – 4.1 seconds (580 PS) or 3.9 seconds (598 PS) – although its top speed is lesser at 302 km/h (580 PS) or 304 km/h (598 PS).

Standard kit includes the company’s Integrated Vehicle Control (IVC) system, a Trofeo-specific “Corsa” button, a launch control function and Skyhook dampers. The sedans are fitted with 21-inch aluminium Orione wheels, with 22-inch versions of the same wheel also available for the SUV.

To set the Trofeo cars apart from their regular versions, there are red accents on the bottom profiles of the side air vents and the lightning bolt on the trident badge on the C-pillars. Elsewhere, the front grille features twin vertical in a piano black finish, with additional carbon-fibre trim added to the front air ducts and rear extractor.

New taillights are also featured, sporting a boomerang-like lighting signature inspired by the 3200 GT and the Alfieri concept car. The most obvious sign you’re looking at a Trofeo car is the bespoke bonnet with two air channels to better cool the engine, first seen on the Levante Trofeo.

Inside, drivers will be welcomed by an exclusive interface at start-up and headrests that bear the Trofeo badge on them. Full-grain Pieno Fiore natural leather, assisted driving systems and a 10.1-inch MIA (Maserati Intelligent Assistant) touchscreen infotainment system are also standard – the Levante retains a smaller 8.4-inch display instead.