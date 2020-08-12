In Cars, International News, Jaguar / By Anthony Lim / 12 August 2020 11:50 am / 0 comments

Jaguar is set to build a limited number of its iconic E-Type to celebrate the sports car’s 60th anniversary, which is in March next year. The firm’s Classic Works division is coming up with six matched-pairs of the coupe and roadster, which will be known as the E-Type 60 Edition.

Each E-Type 60 Edition will be styled along the same lines as the oldest and most famous examples, the Opalescent Gunmetal Grey fixed-head coupe registered ‘9600 HP’ and the British Racing Green ’77 RW’ roadster that gave the E-Type its debut in Geneva nearly six decades ago.

The commemorative examples will feature new, unique paint formulations reserved specially for them – in the case of the ‘9600 HP’ coupe, the colour is called Flat Out Grey, while the ’77 RW’ roadster will come finished in Drop Everything Green.

Each 60 Edition example will be built from an existing 1960s 3.8 litre E-Type, fully-restored to exclusive 60th anniversary tribute specification. The cars will feature a number of commemorative design details created in conjunction with Jaguar design director Julian Thomson. The cars are available for order, and while no pricing has been indicated, .