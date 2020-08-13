In BMW, Cars, International News / By Matthew H Tong / 13 August 2020 9:45 am / 2 comments

Traditionally, the venerated BMW M3 has been available as a four-door sedan, two-door coupe, and two-door cabriolet, but never as a wagon (discounting the prototype model based on the E46 M3 that was made over 20 years ago). Well, all that will change soon, following an official teaser released by BMW M which confirms the imminent launch of the G81 BMW M3 Touring.

Just like the regular G80 BMW M3, the G81 will share the same S58 3.0 litre inline-six engine, offering a minimum of 480 PS in its base tune. A six-speed manual and rear-wheel drive will be available as standard, while the other transmission option is an eight-speed automatic.

We already know that there is a high performance M3 Competition in the works, with its S58 engine tuned to produce 510 PS and 650 Nm of torque. However, this variant is tipped to get an automatic gearbox as standard, plus the option of an M xDrive all-wheel-drive system at a later date. The AWD system will likely be derived from the M5 and M8, replete with a rear-drive mode.

A glimpse of the G80 BMW M3

BMW M says intensive testing of the G81 M3 Touring will begin in the next few days. The team will fine tune the M-powered wagon at the Nürburgring Nordschleife as part of a two-year development programme. This probably means the Touring version won’t be making an appearance at the M3/M4 launch happening next month, but we hope to be proven wrong.

Expect equal levels of M technologies to be featured on the car, such as M-specific chassis with uprated suspension, better braking, typical BMW M styling with the new massive kidney grille, more muscular fenders and a wider haunch that conforms to the larger 19-inch M light alloy wheels, unique wing mirrors, and a rear diffuser with the obligatory (and real) quad tailpipes.

It’s exciting news, no doubt, that BMW will finally have a proper rival to the Audi RS4 Avant and Mercedes-AMG C 63 Estate. However, there are reports suggesting that BMW M is also working on a four-door Gran Coupé version of the M4. The question now is, how do you decide on which to buy?

GALLERY: G80 BMW M3 in camouflage