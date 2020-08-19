In Bikes, Local Bike News, Yamaha / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 19 August 2020 10:11 pm / 0 comments

Commemorating the Yamaha MotoGP Team, distributors Hong Leong Yamaha Motor (HLYM) has launched the 2020 Yamaha Y15ZR GP Edition, in a limited production run. Pricing for the Y15ZRGP Edition is RM8,868 recommended retail, excluding road tax, insurance and registration.

Inspired by the livery worn by the Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Team the Y15ZR GP Edition features the green and black Monster Energy colours. Every Y15ZR GP Edition comes with an exclusive certificate of ownership and an exclusive Y15ZR collector’s smart watch set.

Carrying the 150 cc, liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine, the Y15ZR GP Edition produces 15.4PS at 8,500 rpm and 13.8 Nm of torque at 7,000 rpm. Power gets to the ground via a five-speed gear box and chain final drive.

Rolling on 17-inch wheels shod in 90/80 rubber in front and 120/70 at the back, the Y15ZR GP Edition uses telescopic forks and a monoshock for suspension. Braking is done with a single hydraulic disc front and rear.

Seat height is set at 780 mm while weight is 117 kg, with fuel carried in a 4.2-litre tank. The Y15ZR GP Edition is expected to be on display in HLYM authorised dealer showrooms from this month.