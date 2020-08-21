In Bikes, International Bike News, Yamaha / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 21 August 2020 4:34 pm / 3 comments

With Fabio Quartararo leading the MotoGP World Championship standings, Yamaha Motor Europe and Yamaha Austria Racing Team (YART) GYTR Pro Shop have issued a limited edition replica of the Petronas Yamaha Sepang Racing Team (SRT) YZR-M1. The SRT privateer team have tasted early success in the pandemic shortened 2020 season and this replica honours riders Quartararo and team mate Franco Morbidelli.

Not just a paint job and add-on bits, the SRT YZF-R1 MotoGP Replica has been worked on by YART with upgrades to bring it closer to the level of a MotoGP race machine. Performance items include a carbon-fibre Genuine Yamaha Technology for Racing (GYTR) fairing and winglets in the MotoGP style.

The paint work is also special, done by the same people who put the livery on the SRT M1 racing motorcycles. This certainly takes it a notch above the usual paint schemes you see on race replicas and adds authenticity to the claim of this being a “MotoGP Replica.”

Not limited to the fairing and paint, the Yamaha SRT replica also comes with an Ohlins FRGT front fork, Ohlins TTX monoshock and racing steering damper as well as factory race kit exhaust. A GYTR quick change axle is fitted to the swingarm for rapid wheel changes, complemented by the racing footrests and adjustable brake and clutch lever by Brembo.

Brembo also supplies the race spec GP4-RX calliper and T-Drive brake discs. The seven-spoke Marchesini aluminium alloy wheels are fitted with Michelin racing slicks, indicating that the Yamaha SRT replica is for track use only.

A Yamaha racing ECU is supplied along with a quick-action throttle for rapid access to the engine’s redline. A total of 46 Yamaha SRT Replicas will be made, each with its edition number engraved on the triple clamp.

Additionally, each customer who purchases a Yamaha SRT Replica will receive a KYT helmet, Petronas Yamaha SRT shirt and a VIP guest pass to a MotoGP round of their choice. To purchase a Yamaha SRT Replica, interest can be registered at the YART GYTR website but we will assume, based on the components and quality of build, it will not be cheap.