24 August 2020

BMW Malaysia has collaborated with Shell Malaysia to introduce two new engine oil service and maintenance parts packages. Both packages – BMW Oil Service and BMW Service Value– will be available from now until December 31, 2020 and can be obtained by booking an appointment at authorised dealerships and service centres.

The BMW Oil Service package is priced at RM500, and features the use of Shell Helix Ultra Professional ABB 5W-40 engine oil. The lubricant was designed to protect and extend the lifespan of high-performance engines, using Shell’s PurePlus technology that delivers a clear base oil made from natural gas with virtually no impurities.

It also features Active Cleansing Technology to protect engines from performance-robbing deposits as well as a low-evaporation formulation that sees less frequent oil top-ups and exceptional resistance to oil degradation. BMW Malaysia is sweetening the deal further by providing a complimentary BMW M4 collectible remote-controlled car when customers purchase two BMW Oil Service packages.

“At BMW Malaysia, we strongly believe that establishing meaningful partnerships with key players in the industry further provides the ultimate premium ownership experience for our customers. Shell continues to be a strategic partner to the BMW brand globally, and this partnership has allowed us to both deliver the best in value and service to customers nationwide,” said Harald Hoelzl, managing director of BMW Group Malaysia.

“We are delighted that our latest collaboration with BMW is now further enhanced with the launch of this programme in Malaysia. Our new Shell Helix Professional range is formulated specifically for car manufacturers that demand a top-quality engine oil which meets their unique specification requirements,” said Nyon Kam Yew, general manager at Shell Lubricants for Malaysia and Singapore.

“BMW Malaysia’s decision to select the fully synthetic Shell Helix Ultra Professional ABB 5W-40 as the programme’s recommended engine oil will ensure that BMW owners continue to enjoy the ‘Sheer Driving Pleasure’ synonymous with the marque,” he added.

Besides the BMW Oil Service package, the company also offers the BMW Service Value package that offers long-term owners with an attractive programme where they can save up to 30% off the retail price of original maintenance parts, including brakes, wipers, spark plugs, filters and more.