27 August 2020 7:31 pm

As two thirds of a three part launch at its Petaling Jaya headquarters, Next Bike, authorised distributors for Ducati in Malaysia today launched the 2020 Ducati Panigale V4S and Panigale V2, priced at RM172,000 and RM109,900, respectively. Also shown was the 2020 Panigale V4 priced at RM132,900 and all prices do not include road tax, insurance or registration.

A further evolution the Panigale, the V4 and V4S now take the aerodynamics package from the race only Panigale V4R which comprises of aerofoils, screen, nose fairing and larger lateral fairings with bigger vents for improved through-engine ventilation. Other trickle down race technology includes the Panigale’s frame, taken from Ducati’s world super bike championship efforts.

Power for the Panigale V4 comes from a 1,103 cc Stradale V-twin with Desmodromic valve actuation. Power is claimed to be 214 hp at 13,000 rpm and 126 Nm of torque at 10,000 rpm.

The engine performs as a stressed member, attached to a magnesium sub-frame in front and aluminium sub-frame at the rear of the engine. This serves to give the Panigale V4 a claimed dry weight of 175 kg while the Panigale V4S comes in at 174 kg, with further weight savings realised with the use of a lithium-ion battery and Marchesini forged aluminium wheels.

Main difference between the Panigale V4 and Panigale V4S is in the suspension. The base Panigale comes with a fully-adjustable Showa BPF fork while a fully-adjustable Sachs monoshock is fitted in the rear.

Meanwhile, the Panigale V4S features an Ohlins NIX-30 front fork and Ohlins TTX36 mono shock, controlled electronically by the hills Smart EC 2.0 suspension system as well as an Ohlins steering damper. Braking is done by Brembo with twin Stylema callipers on the front fork.

Moving on to the Panigale V2, Ducati’s iconic two-cylinder carries on in superbike form with Superquadro V-twin. Also present is the single-sided swingers, making a return after the Panigale 959’s conventional unit.

Making 115 hp at 10,750 rpm and 104 Nm of torque at 9,000 rpm, the 2020 Panigale V2 makes 5 hp and 2 Nm of torque more than the Panigale 959. Improvements have also been made in the service intervals, with regular service performed every 12,000 km or 12 months and valve check at 24,000 km.

Weighing 176 kg dry, the Panigale V2 is stopped by a pair of Brembo M4.32 Monobloc callipers clamping 320 mm discs. Suspension is with a fully-adjustable Showa BPF fork and fully-adjustable Sachs monoshock at the back.

