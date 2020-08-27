In Cars, International News, Lexus / By Gerard Lye / 27 August 2020 11:46 am / 0 comments

The Lexus GX has been updated for the 2021 model year in the United States, with new features being added to the three-row SUV, which otherwise keeps the same looks and powertrain as before.

The line-up remains the same as before, starting with the base GX 460, followed by the GX 460 Premium and GX 460 Luxury. All three are powered by a 4.6 litre V8 that delivers 305 PS (301 hp) and 446 Nm of torque, with drive sent through a six-speed automatic and four-wheel drive system with low range and a limited-slip, locking centre differential.

New for the GX is Amazon Alexa compatibility and acoustic front side glass on all trim levels. Lexus has also introduced a new Premium Plus package, which adds items such as a navigation system, a 17-speaker, 330-watt Mark Levinson premium sound system, third-row powered seats. Meanwhile, a heated, wood-trimmed steering wheel and 18-inch silver wheels are also available with the Premium and Premium Plus packages.

The SUV’s utilitarian nature is also left unchanged, with a towing capacity of 2,948 kg and Trailer Sway Control, while systems such as Downhill Assist Control (DAC), Hill-start Assist Control (HAC), Active Traction Control (A-TRAC) and Vehicle Stability Control (VSC) help out when tackling rough terrain.

On the range-topping Luxury, there’s still the Off-Road Package from last year, which includes Crawl Control, Panoramic View, a transmission cooler, a fuel tank protector and Multi-Terrain Select drive modes.

The Lexus Safety System+ suite also comes standard on the entire 2021 Lexus vehicle range, including the GX, with systems like Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection, Lane Departure Alert, Intelligent High Beams and High-Speed Dynamic Radar Cruise Control.