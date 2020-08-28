In Cars, Chevrolet, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, International News / By Mick Chan / 28 August 2020 9:33 am / 0 comments

2022 Chevrolet Bolt EUV

Chevrolet has released a teaser of its upcoming electric duo, the updated Bolt EV as well as the Bolt EUV, which will be joining the fully electric five-door hatchback. The Bolt EUV will be the first Chevrolet to offer General Motors’ Super Cruise advanced driver assistance system, which until now was the domain of the Cadillac brand with its inclusion in the 2021 Escalade.

Both the Bolt EV and the taller Bolt EUV will be built on General Motors’ BEV2 electric vehicle platform, and though Chevrolet hasn’t released further information to accompany the visual teaser, the Bolt EUV can be expected to compete against fellow American electric SUV the Tesla Model Y with its Autopilot system. Both will enter production in the Northern Hemisphere summer of 2021, says Chevrolet.

2022 Chevrolet Bolt EV

As a 2017 year model, the Bolt EV offers a range of 320 km from a 60 kWh lithium-ion battery pack, while a single electric motor produces 200 hp and 360 Nm of torque, enabling a 0-100 km/h time of less than seven seconds. These battery range, capacity and performance figures should be revised as more details for the Bolt EUV and the EV hatchback are released.

Currently, the Tesla Model Y in single-motor, Standard RWD guise is more potent, rated at 0-96 km/h in 5.9 seconds and an EPA-estimated range of 370 km. As the for upcoming Bolt EUV, we can see from its larger crossover form that it carries over the Bolt EV’s sloping window lines, though the EUV also wears a more pronounced two-box shape with a sharper kink between the bonnet and the front windscreen and A-pillars.

With the start of production planned for the middle of next year for both models, we can expect to see more of the Both EV and Bolt EUV in the coming months, both in terms of official teasers as well as spy images of development vehicles on their trial runs.

