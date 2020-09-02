In Audi, Cars, International News / By Matthew H Tong / 2 September 2020 12:16 pm / 0 comments

The Audi Q2 is about four years-old now, which means the time is ripe for a model refresh. Meet the 2021 Audi Q2 facelift. It has grown a few millimetres longer (now measuring at 4.21 metres), features polygon-inspired design enhancements, and is available with five new colours – Apple Green, Manhattan Grey, Navarra Blue, Turbo Blue, and Arrow Grey (seen in the pictures here).

Up front, the octagonal Singleframe grille is tweaked and positioned lower, making the front section appear wider. S line models get larger air inlets, and depending on the variant, the C-pillars are painted in black, grey, silver, or body-coloured.

LED headlights are now standard, with Matrix LED available as an option. The LED DRLs are made up of 10 LED diodes installed behind the rhomboid optical components, while seven other LEDs make up the sequential turn signals. LED tail lights are standard too, with dynamic indicators optionally available.

Wheel sizes vary, starting from 16-inch units shod with 205/60 rubbers, to the range-topping 19-inch Audi Sport alloy wheels wrapped with 235/40 tyres. Even with the largest wheels, Audi says the Q2 offers nearly 150 mm of ground clearance, which bodes well for some light off-roading. There’s even an integrated off-road mode.

Moving inside, the 12.3-inch Audi virtual cockpit is retained, and the centre display measures 8.3-inch in size. This is paired with the optional 705-watt, 14-speaker Bang & Olufsen premium sound system, which Audi says is unique in the premium subcompact SUV segment.

Elsewhere, the air vents and gear selector are new. Dinamica microfibre is used in place of Alcantara, and Audi offers a total of eight interior upholstery colour packages. In fact, the automaker will be rolling out similar “cabin packages” across its model range moving forward. Boot space remains unchanged at 405 litres, expandable up to 1,050 litres with the rear seats folded down. Powered tailgate and trailer hitch are available as options.

Now, for powertrain, the Q2 is being launched in Germany with the Volkswagen Group’s EA211 1.5 litre four-cylinder TSI Evo engine, producing 150 PS and 250 Nm of torque. This engine features cylinder on demand technology, which shuts of the second and third cylinders under low engine loads. Fuel consumption is rated at 5.4 to 5.1 litres per 100 km (NEDC cycle).

The 1.5 TFSI mill can be had with a six-speed manual as standard, as well as a seven-speed S tronic dual-clutch transmission. Drive is sent to the front wheels, whereas quattro all-wheel drive (with revised bearings and oil supply for better efficiency) is optional.

In terms of safety, the Q2 gets Audi pre sense front and lane departure warning as standard. Options include ‘Drive,’ ‘Safety’ and ‘Park’ packages, each offering different sets of driver assist systems. The one to get are the Drive and Park packs, which come with side assist, rear cross-traffic assist, and the Audi pre sense basic and Audi pre sense rear systems.

Adaptive cruise assist is also available, offering semi-autonomous driving – the car takes over accelerating and decelerating duties, including stay-in-lane steering. This is operable across the entire speed range, Audi says, and is used in tandem with traffic sign/speed recognition.

The new Audi Q2 will go on sale in Europe later this month. In Germany, prices start from 25,000 euros (RM123k). Early adopters can purchase the Edition One model that’s painted in Apple Green or Arrow Grey (seen in the pictures here), replete with S line bumper, large roof spoiler, black-accented exterior trims, Matrix LED headlights, and sport suspension (lowers ride height by 10 mm).

The cabin also gets black headliner, rock grey stitching to contrast the black faux leather sport seats, LED illuminated aluminium panels, stainless steel foot pedals, and flat-bottom leather-wrapped steering wheel. So, anyone liking the updated Audi Q2?