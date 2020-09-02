In Local News / By Anthony Lim / 2 September 2020 10:19 pm / 0 comments

Private cars and motorcycles for which the road tax has lapsed for a period of no more than 36 months or three years will be able to have their road tax renewed without the vehicle or motorcycle having to undergo a Puspakom inspection beginning this Friday, September 4.

The new ruling was announced via a circular issued by the road transport department (JPJ), Berita Harian reports. Presently, the grace period for a expired road tax before an inspection is mandatory is a year, or 12 months.

The circular, which was issued yesterday, added that inspections will only be necessary for vehicles and motorcycles where the road tax validity has lapsed for more than 36 months. It is understood that the matter will be announced by transport minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong tomorrow afternoon, the report added.