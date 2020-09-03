In Bikes, Honda Motorcycles, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 3 September 2020 10:40 am / 0 comments

If you have ever felt the urge to go motorcycle racing, Boon Siew Honda has the perfect opportunity for you in the form of the 2020 Boon Siew Honda 250 cc Racing Support Programme. A sub-category of the Malaysian Superbike Championship (MSBK) 250 class, participation in this programme costs RM30,000, subsidised from the full price of RM50,000.

This gets you a 2020 Honda CBR250RR, prepared to race specification as well as race fees for a full season. The subsidised price from Boon Siew Honda (BSH) is via discounts from the principal and it is intended to uplift Malaysian motorsports at the entry level.

BSH has previously been active in grassroots and entry level racing, such as the Dash 125 Challenge in the Malaysian Cub Prix Championship and the 250 cc Racing Support Programme is for young riders wanting to step up into racing full-sized motorcycles. The programme draws on the BSH factory team competing in the Asian Road Racing Championship and comes in as a cost conscious alternative to professional racing.

There will only be 10 CBR250RRs available under the Racing Support Programme with an option for an increase in numbers should there be interest from amateur motorcycle racers. Deliveries to successful applicants will be made at the end of this year with the racing season starting April 2021.

To ensure that the programme identifies talented riders instead of technological advantage, the CBR250RR comes with the standard engine, a 249.7 cc parallel-twin that produces 41 PS and 25 Nm of torque. Racing components fitted include a spec ECU, exhaust system, upgraded suspension, racing tyres, racing seat cowl and race control console on the left handlebar.