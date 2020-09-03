In Cars, Local News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 3 September 2020 11:51 am / 1 comment

Recently, JPJ Selangor carried out an operation targeting HID headlights, dark tinted windows and fancy number plates in Shah Alam. This operation is part of regular procedures to ensure motorists are obeying the law.

312 vehicles were examined during the operation and 168 compound notices were issued. Of these, three were for HID lights, 39 for tinted windows not conforming to regulations and 25 for non-compliant number plates.

Other offences detected and issued compounds were for driving without a licence and not having insurance coverage. JPJ Selangor said such operations and inspections will continue to ensure motorists comply with road rules and regulations.