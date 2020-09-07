In Local News / By Mick Chan / 7 September 2020 3:10 pm / 1 comment

PLUS Malaysia has announced that the Kajang toll plaza access road towards Kuala Lumpur on the North-South Expressway will be temporarily closed to all vehicles from 10pm to 5am for one month, from September 9 until October 9. This is in order to carry out tree-cutting maintenance works with special machinery.

As such, highway users travelling Kajang towards Kuala Lumpur are advised to use alternative routes to the city by entering the SILK and Besraya Highway, the highway operator said in a statement. Meanwhile, users may also use the SILK and Besraya highways to join the PLUS highway via the UPM toll plaza in this time.

The highway operator advised users to plan their journey when passing through this stretch of highway, and to make use of alternative routes and follow the instructions of PLUS personnel. “PLUS appreciates the cooperation of all highway customers throughout the maintenance period and their support in ensuring that the traffic flow is as smooth as possible,” said the company.