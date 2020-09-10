In Bikes, Local Bike News, Yamaha / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 10 September 2020 2:37 pm / 0 comments

Updated for this year in Malaysia is the 2020 Yamaha Lagenda 115Z, retailing at a recommended price of RM5,180. Distributed by Hong Leong Yamaha Motors (HLYM), pricing for the Lagenda 115Z does not include road tax, insurance or registration but does come with a two-year or 20,000 km warranty.

This compares to the previous price of RM5,683 inclusive of GST for the 2017 model Lagenda L115Z. For the 2020 model, three new colour schemes are available – Blue, Red and Matt Grey – and stocks will be available at authorised HLYM dealers from September.

Carrying an air-cooled, SOHC, two-valve, single-cylinder engine displacing 113.7 cc, the Lagenda 115Z is claimed to produce 9.92 hp at 7,750 rpm and 9.9 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm. A four-speed rotary gearbox with centrifugal clutch gets power to the rear wheel with chain final drive.

Fed by EFI, the Lagenda 115Z carries fuel in a 4.0-litre tank and weight is listed at 100 kg, wet. Braking uses a single hydraulic disc on the 17-inch alloy front wheel and a drum brake at the back.

Suspension uses conventional telescopic forks in front and twin shock absorbers adjustable for preload in the rear. Another version of the Lagenda is the 2020 Yamaha Lagenda 115Z SRT GP Limited Edition, priced at RM5,580, launched during last year’s MotoGP at Sepang International Circuit.