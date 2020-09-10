In Cars, Infiniti, International News / By Gerard Lye / 10 September 2020 12:21 pm / 0 comments

The Infiniti QX60 has been around for quite some time now, first introduced as the JX35 before being renamed later on. The three-row SUV was billed as the luxury cousin to the Nissan Pathfinder, and has undergone several revisions over the years, including the addition of hybrid model.

Now, the carmaker has announced the possibility of an all-new QX60, and it will be previewed by a prototype called the QX60 Monograph that is set to be revealed on September 24. Details are scarce for now, but the company says the vehicle is “a design study for the brand’s three-row SUV showing the new direction Infiniti designers are exploring for the future QX60.”

There’s also a darkened image to go along with the announcement, where we see a rather large silhouette with an illuminated Infiniti logo and light strips on the SUV’s headlamps – the latter is distinctively different from those on the current QX60.

With not a lot to go on, we’ll have to wait a few weeks for the QX60 Monograph to be revealed in full to see what Infiniti has in store. This includes if the company plans to launch the next-generation QX60 in right-hand drive markets, which is something that didn’t happen with the current model.

GALLERY: 2016 Infiniti QX60