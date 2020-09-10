In Formula 1, International News, Motorsports / By Gerard Lye / 10 September 2020 4:33 pm / 0 comments

After a few months of speculation, it has been announced that Sebastian Vettel will remain in Formula 1 beyond 2020, with the German set to join Racing Point from 2021. Back in May, the four-time world champion stated that he would leave Ferrari, which he first joined in 2015.

In an official statement, Racing Point said, “the signing of Sebastian is a clear statement of the team’s ambition to establish itself as one of the most competitive names in the sport. As a four-time world champion, Sebastian brings a fresh mindset to the team. He is one of the most accomplished and respected drivers in world motorsport and knows what it takes to win at the highest level.”

Vettel will effectively replace Sergio “Checo” Perez, who recently announced his departure from the team at the end of the 2020 season, bringing an end to his seven-year stint. Perez achieved five podiums back when the team was known as Force India, before Lawrence Stroll acquired the racing outfit 2018.

“Checo has been part of the Silverstone family for seven years and in that time has become one of the most complete drivers on the grid. Blisteringly quick on Saturday and Sunday, he’s established his reputation as a tenacious racer and together we have enjoyed some fantastic moments. If there was ever a sniff of a podium, Checo was ready to pounce, and those five podiums represent some of the finest days in the history of this team,” said Otmar Szafnauer, CEO and team principal of Racing Point.

On the mention of Stroll, the Canadian businessman’s multi-million-pound sterling investment to increase his stake in Aston Martin will also see Racing Point become the carmaker’s works team from 2021. In tandem with the announcement then, Red Bull confirmed that their own current title sponsorship deal with Aston Martin would conclude at the end of 2020.

“Everybody at Silverstone is hugely excited by this news. Sebastian is a proven champion and brings a winning mentality that matches our own ambitions for the future as Aston Martin F1 Team. On a Saturday or Sunday afternoon, Sebastian is one of the best in the world, and I can’t think of a better driver to help take us into this new era. He will play a significant role in taking this team to the next level,” commented Szafnauer.

“I am pleased to finally share this exciting news about my future. I’m extremely proud to say that I will become an Aston Martin driver in 2021. It’s a new adventure for me with a truly legendary car company. I have been impressed with the results the team has achieved this year and I believe the future looks even brighter,” said Vettel.

“The energy and commitment of Lawrence [Stroll] to the sport is inspiring and I believe we can build something very special together. I still have so much love for Formula 1 and my only motivation is to race at the front of the grid. To do so with Aston Martin will be a huge privilege,” he added.