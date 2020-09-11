In Cars, International News, Lexus / By Matthew H Tong / 11 September 2020 9:25 am / 2 comments

Lexus has unveiled the new 2021 RC F Fuji Speedway Edition, introduced as a tribute to where the F moniker began for the brand. Just 60 units of the Fuji model will be made, featuring GT3-inspired looks, some performance enhancements, as well as unique styling touches.

At the heart of this RC F is the same 2UR-GSE 5.0 litre naturally-aspirated V8 engine, producing 472 hp at 7,100 rpm and 535 Nm of torque at 4,800 rpm. An eight-speed automatic sends drive to the rear wheels, allowing the coupe to sprint from standstill to 96 km/h (0-60 mph) in just under four seconds.

Upgrades include new carbon-fibre aerodynamic components that improve downforce, Brembo carbon ceramic discs, and titanium exhaust. Icing the cake are the staggered Michelin Pilot Sport 4 S tyres.

Unique to the Fuji Speedway Edition model are the new Arctic Blast Satin or Cloudburst Grey paint colours – the former being a first for Lexus. This is accompanied with a Circuit Red leather-trimmed sport seats with Alcantara accents, as well as red carbon-fibre trimmings.

Android Auto is now standard, which joins the existing Apple CarPlay, Amazon Alexa, Lexus Enform Wi-Fi, and Lexus Enform Remote functionalities. Also included as standard are blind spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, heated electrochromic wing mirrors, and Intuitive Parking Assist.

Those who purchase the RC F Fuji Speedway Edition will also be getting a limited production MSTR automatic wristwatch. The timepiece features RC F-inspired elements such as a gunmetal bezel, red stitching on its band, and Fuji Speedway and F logos.