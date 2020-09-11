In Cars, Local News, Perodua / By Danny Tan / 11 September 2020 4:37 pm / 0 comments

Perodua Tweckbot is now back after a break of several months due to the movement control order, but with health and safety measures in place for the protection of both customers and staff.

The long-running complimentary vehicle inspection service will be at Tesco Extra Bukit Tinggi Klang this weekend (September 12-13) from 9am to 5pm on both days. Tweckbot inspects over 50 points on a Perodua vehicle including the engine, transmission, cooling system, brakes, power steering, clutch, tyres, suspension and electrics.

“As Malaysia Day nears, we foresee many Malaysians taking vacations or returning to their hometowns. For their safety and peace of mind, it is crucial that their Perodua vehicles are in good working order,” said Perodua president and CEO Datuk Zainal Abidin Ahmad, who added that the health and safety measures will be the new normal operating procedures for Tweckbot, moving forward.

All Tweckbot customers will be required to undergo temperature checks and will need to comply with contact tracing protocols mandated by the government. Tweckbot stations will incorporate a more spaced-out layout with demarcated areas for waiting, consultation and vehicle inspection to minimise movement, and the entire station will be sanitised twice a day.

Perodua’s technicians will wear face shields at all times and every vehicle will be thoroughly sanitised before and after inspection. Physical distancing and the wearing of face masks apply at all times. The number of vehicles that can be inspected are limited, and are on a first-come, first-served basis.

After this weekend in Klang, Tweckbot will head to Tesco Puncak Alam (September 19-20) and Tesco Extra Ampang (September 26-27). Customers who inspect their vehicles with Tweckbot will get a 20% discount voucher redeemable for the purchase of selected parts and accessories at authorised Perodua service centres.