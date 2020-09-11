In Cars, International News, Nissan, Videos / By Jonathan Lee / 11 September 2020 10:27 am / 1 comment

We’re mere days away from the unveiling of the Nissan Z Proto on September 16, and we’re getting more and more glimpses of the sports car concept ahead of the full reveal. The Z Proto will presage the return of the Fairlady Z as a seventh-generation model, widely tipped to be called the 400Z.

In another brief 30-second video, we finally get a confirmation that the Proto will indeed have a good old-fashioned manual gearbox, and the H-pattern on the stylish gearknob looks like it could have seven forward speeds. We also spot an engine start button on the left of the gearlever and what appears to be a rev-match button on the right – the latter is similar to the one on the 370Z.

Other titbits include Z-branded treadplates and handsome five-split-spoke alloy wheels; the latter are shod with Dunlop Sport Maxx tyres with white “Nissan Z” branding. Finally, we get to hear the engine note of the Proto, confirming that the car will have some sort of six-cylinder engine.

Reports suggest that the 400Z – set to go into production in 2022 – will be based on the FM platform that also underpins the Infiniti Q60 coupé and use a version of that car’s VR30DETT 3.0 litre twin-turbocharged V6. That engine is expected to make more than 400 hp and 500 Nm of torque.