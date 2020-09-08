In Cars, International News, Nissan, Videos / By Jonathan Lee / 8 September 2020 11:47 am / 1 comment

It’s a good time for Japanese sports cars, and Nissan Fairlady Z fans must be eagerly awaiting the arrival of the new seventh-generation model. Tipped to be called the 400Z in international markets, the car will be previewed by the Z Proto concept later this month, and Nissan has just released a new teaser for it.

Having seen the general shape of the car in a surprise preview in May, the latest 30-second video gives us a better look at some of the details. It’s clear that the 400Z will have a distinctly retro design – the shark-nose front end and the circular LED daytime running lights are clear references to the 240Z, while the second-gen 300ZX’s quad-oval tail lights make their way to the rear end.

We also get a clearer glimpse of the fastback profile. Again, it’s very reminiscent of the 240Z, down to the Z roundel on the C-pillar. You can also see that the 400Z will have an option of a contrasting roof colour – something that has proliferated across much of Nissan’s modern lineup. There’s also an all-too-brief shot of the centre console, showing yellow dashboard stitching and possibly a manual gearlever.

No technical details have been revealed as yet, but it’s rumoured that the 400Z will be built on a cut-up Infiniti Q60 platform and will not feature any form of electrification. Instead, the car is expected to be powered by a version of the Q60’s VR30DETT 3.0 litre twin-turbocharged V6, making over 400 hp and 500 Nm of torque.

Not long now until the Z Proto is revealed, which is slated to happen virtually in just over a week’s time on September 16. Are you excited?