It’s no secret that Nissan is planning a successor to its iconic Z sports car. According to Auto Express, the new car, called the 400Z, will be introduced towards the end of 2022. At launch, it will mark 15 years since the 370Z was introduced.

The automaker is already testing prototypes of the 400Z, albeit clad in the shell of the 370Z. Its iconic cab-rearward silhouette is tipped to be retained, with the engine mounted up front. The report states that Nissan could use a reworked FM chassis (also used by the Infiniti Q60 Coupé) that’s designed for front-engined, rear-wheel-drive cars. It’s also compatible with a 3.0 litre twin-turbo V6 that’s capable of producing over 400 hp and 500 Nm of torque.

Apparently, the “400Z” will not use an electrified powertrain, instead relying solely on the internal combustion engine for power. The powertrain and chassis are already available, plus there’s also the possibility of a Nismo model with even more performance gains.

Prototypes of the Nissan 400Z have been seen undergoing testing

The car will be sold in major markets including North America, China, and Europe. Despite strategically trimming its model range and focusing on developing crossovers and electrified cars, Nissan is pushing through with the Z car project.

Nissan’s vice-president of design, Alfonso Albaisa said: “The Z is the car that democratised sports cars back in the sixties. The current car has been a long time in the dealerships, and so you could imagine the designers working on it.”

“We could never leave this alone, it’s in our soul. You can feel this in other Nissan designs, like the new Ariya; it’s not just about fuel efficiency, it wants to be driven, for the love of driving,” he explained. Anyone excited for this Toyota GR Supra rival?

