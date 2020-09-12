In Bikes, Cars, Local Bike News, Yamaha / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 12 September 2020 9:49 pm / 0 comments

Accompanying the Yamaha YZF-R25 in Malaysia is the 2020 Yamaha MT-25 sports naked, with a recommended retail price of RM21,500. Pricing does not include road tax, insurance or registration and stocks will arrive in authorised Yamaha Malaysia dealer showrooms from the end of September.

Following the “Darkness” theme of Yamaha’s MT-series motorcycles, the MT-25 is dubbed “Rush of Darkness.” Featuring the split LED headlights of the bigger MT bikes, the MT-25 comes with a 250 cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled DOHC engine, fed by EFI and a six-speed gearbox.

Power output for the MT-25 is claimed to be 35.5 hp at 12,000 rpm and 23.6 Nm of torque at 10,000 rpm. The MT-25’s tank has been redesigned and incorporates air intakes on the sides.

For the front suspension, the MT-25 is equipped with KYB upside-down forks, in 37 mm diameter and 7-step preload-adjustable rear monoshock. Braking is done with a single hydraulic disc front and rear and two-channel ABS is standard.

The LED headlight assembly is divided between the LED DRLs and a centrally mounted LED headlight . LED turn signals with hazard function is standard equipment and inside the cockpit is a full digital LCD panel that includes a shift timing light.

Weighing in at 165 kg, the MT-25 comes in two colour choices – Ice Fluo and Yamaha Blu and purchasers of Yamaha’s latest quarter-litre sports naked will receive a model specific pewter keychain by Royal Selangor. In Indonesia the Yamaha MT-25 is priced at 53.9 million rupiah (RM15,921).