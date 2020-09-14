In Bikes, Local Bike News, Yamaha / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 14 September 2020 9:25 am / 2 comments

In a surprise reveal alongside the 2020 Yamaha MT-25, Hong Leong Yamaha Motors Malaysia pulled the covers off the 2020 Yamaha MT-15 sports naked. Expected to be in Yamaha dealer showrooms this November, pricing for the MT-15 is yet to be determined.

To be sold alongside the Yamaha YZF-R15, the MT-15 uses a 155 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled mill that produces 19 hp at 10,000 rpm and 14.7 Nm of torque at 8,500 rpm. A six-speed transmission equipped with slipper and assist clutch and chain final drive gets power to the ground.

Gold anodised upside-forks hold up the front end while a pre-load adjustable monoshock holds up the rear. Braking uses a single hydraulic disc front and rear and the MT-15 rolls on 17-inch wheels with 110/70 and 140/70 tyres, front and back respectively.

10.4-litres of fuel is contained in the tank and weight is said to be 133 kg. A monochrome LCD instrument displays all the necessary information and LED lighting is used for the head and tail lights, similar in styling to the other MT-series bikes in Yamaha’s catalogue.

While pricing for the Yamaha MT-15 is not known as yet, in Indonesia, the MT-15 is sold at a price of 34.95 million Rupiah (RM10,162). For Thailand, the MT-15 goes for 98,500 baht (RM13,500).