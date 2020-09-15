In Cars, Ford, International News / By Gerard Lye / 15 September 2020 12:26 pm / 0 comments

Ford brought back the “Tremor” name for the 2020 F-Series pick-up trucks by offering it as an optional off-road package, which has now trickled down to the smaller Ranger in the United States. Set to be introduced for the 2021 model year, the Tremor package will be available on XLT and Lariat trim levels with the SuperCrew 4×4 configuration, priced at USD4,290 (RM17,735).

The main purpose of the Tremor package is the make the Ranger even more rugged than it already is, going beyond the existing FX4 add-on kit. This includes a lifted suspension, redesigned front knuckles and 17-inch Magnetic-painted wheels wrapped in Continental General Grabber A/TX all-terrain tyres.

This setup results in 20 mm (0.8 inches) more ground clearance compared to a normal Ranger, so owners now have 246 mm (9.7 inches) of ride height at their disposal. Additionally, a set of FOX 2.0 monotube dampers with rear piggyback reservoirs and hydraulic rebound stops have been added, while the springs are tuned for greater off-road composure.

To complement these upgrades, the stiffness of the anti-roll bar has also been reduced to minimise disruption over rough terrain and improve comfort off-road, while suspension travel is increased to 165 mm (6.5 inches) at the front and 206 mm (8.1 inches) at the rear.

With the raised body, the Tremor-spec Ranger now comes with a 30.9-degree approach angle (+2.2 degrees), a 25.5-degree departure angle (+0.1 degrees) and a 24.2-degree breakover angle (+2.7 degrees). A frame-mounted steel front bash plate and underbody skid plates help to protect vital components, while recovery hooks, wider lip mouldings and hoop steps add to the rugged look.

Also contributing to the visuals is a Magnetic-painted grille surround with black bars running across the middle and red accents in the corners, along with special badging and optional graphics pack. The interior sports Miko suede inserts for the seats, black accents and “Tremor” stitching on the seatbacks.

Other functional improvements include a six-switch auxiliary power bank mounted to the dash, which is rated for 25 amps, 15 amps and 10 amps, plus three 5-amp switches. These are meant to control accessories that owners plan to install, including winches, lights and air compressors, among other things.

For power, the Ranger Tremor packs an EcoBoost engine, with the 2.3 litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol unit pushing out 270 hp and 420 Nm of torque. This is paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission, four-wheel drive and an electronic locking rear differential. There’s Ford’s Terrain Management System that provides four drives modes and Trail Control to ensure optimum traction depending on the surface being driven over.