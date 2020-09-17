In International News, Technology / By Mick Chan / 17 September 2020 12:38 pm / 0 comments

Brake systems manufacturer Brembo has introduced the Greentive brake disc, which features a new surface coating aimed at reducing brake dust emissions.

Its name is a portmanteau of ‘green’ and ‘distinctive’, meant to indicate the brake disc’s environmental-friendliness as well as its elegant and recognisable look, says Brembo. The new layer of coating is applied to the disc using High-Velocity-Oxy-Fuel (HVOF) technology, which also gives the disc its reflective, mirror-like finish.

The braking surface of the Greentive disc ensures a low rate of wear, this way significantly prolonging the lifespan of the brake disc. Graphics from Brembo’s short video clip on the Greentive brake disc suggest a lifespan of over 150,000 km.

An added benefit of the new coating is a high level of corrosion resistance, which is an attribute especially appreciated in the latest generation of electric vehicles where ‘the braking system is used differently’, says Brembo. The coated surface of the brake disc also features the Brembo logo, which indicates when the disc is due for replacement; when it disappears, the brake disc’s time is up.

The reduced brake dust emissions also offers cleaner wheel rims as a result, and therefore is aimed at meeting the demands of the premium and luxury car segment. The Greentive coating technology can be applied to the disc surfaces of all Brembo disc concepts, which includes solid, lightweight, dual-cast and two-piece floating discs, says the manufacturer.