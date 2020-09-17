In Cars, Concept Cars, Honda, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, International News / By Gerard Lye / 17 September 2020 12:46 pm / 0 comments

The 2020 Beijing Motor Show is set to take place later this month following a postponement due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Ahead of the event, Honda has provided some details about what it plans to show at its booth, starting with a new concept car.

It doesn’t have a name yet, but the show car is meant to preview the brand’s first electric vehicle for the Chinese market. The company isn’t ready to reveal the car just yet, so there’s just a teaser image to refer to for now.

Despite the darkened environment, the vehicle can be clearly seen sporting some sleek LED headlamps that appear to be inspired by current Honda models. Both clusters are linked by an LED light strip that is positioned above a large, illuminated logo. Other details include additional light strips near the lower apron, sharp creases on the bonnet and multi-spoke wheels.

Given the angle, it’s hard to tell what form Honda’s EV concept will take, but the proportions suggest either a sedan or even a coupe-like crossover. We’ll have to wait until September 26, which is the start of media days for the event, to get more information.

Aside from the EV concept, Honda’s list of exhibits will also include the CR-V PHEV. This will be the first Honda vehicle to be introduced in China with a plug-in hybrid powertrain, and represents a technological step up from the simpler CR-V Hybrid that is already offered in other markets.

Other vehicles on show include various types of electrified models as well as “all-new mass-production models.” The accompanying Acura booth will also have its share of cars, while Honda’s FUN motorcycle models will get their spots as well.